Central Crime Station police arrest habitual offender, seize gold jewels

Published: 06th February 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested a habitual offender who has been booked in 35 theft cases in the district. The accused has been identified as Kolusu Srinu (44).

CCS DSP S Rambabu said, Srinu hailed from Koti at Kesavaram in Korukonda mandal. He has committed thefts at Rajamahendravaram,  Kakinada, Seethanagaram, Rangampeta and Tallapudi in West Godavari  district. Elaborating on his modus operandi, the DSP said, Srinu used to burgle locked houses since his childhood. Several times he had been arrested and sent to prison. On  Saturday, police found Kolusu Srinu at the RTC Bus Station and held him. recovered 333.580 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs18 lakh.

