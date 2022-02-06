STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fund misuse: HC seeks explanation on inaction 

Further,  Rs 70 lakh worth furniture was rendered waste. 

Published: 06th February 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh sought an explanation from the State government as to why no action was initiated even after the vigilance department submitted a report that irregularities to the tune of Rs 1.46 crore took place in payments of various procurement made by Rayalaseema University in Kurnool district between 2007 and 2012.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by AISF leader M Kallappa, urged the court to direct the government to initiate action against those responsible for the irregularities based on the vigilance report and order a thorough investigation by the CID into the irregularities. Dealing with the petition three days ago, a division bench comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice K Manmada Rao directed Principal Secretary (Higher Education), APSCHE secretary, Rayalaseema University registrar, CID Director General, the then vice chancellors of Rayalaseema university JV Prabhakar Rao and K Krishna Naik to file counters. The case hearing was posted after four weeks. 

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Tandava Yogesh said the university officials failed to submit vouchers for purchases worth Rs 1.39 crore. Further,  Rs 70 lakh worth furniture was rendered waste. 

He said the vigilance department submitted a report to the government asserting that irregularities took place, but the government has not initiated any action. He urged the court to direct the government to recover the amount from those responsible for the irregularities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The High Court of Andhra Pradesh Rayalaseema University Vigilance Report
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp