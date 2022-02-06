AP: TDP Parchur MLA blames CM’s policies for power outage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao held the “selfish agenda” of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the ongoing power cuts and collapse of the power sector in the State. Sambasiva Rao said that while the previous TDP government steered AP into a power surplus State, the inefficient policies of Jagan had caused a severe shortage. Despite good rains and availability of coal, power cuts were being imposed all over the State, he said.

The TDP MLA said farmers were in danger of suffering losses in lakhs of acres due to water shortage. Maize, chilli, green gram and other crops were in the flowering stage. Absence of any government monitoring was posing serious threat to crops under the Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut.