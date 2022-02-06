Three students killed in road accident in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three students were killed in a road accident when their bike collided with an electricity pole at Krishnayapalem in Mangalagiri mandal late on Friday night.

According to the police, the three youngsters, identified as Sathish Reddy (19), Shaik Raju (18), and Shaik Paikhambar (18), hailed from Penumaka village. They along with three others celebrated Sathish’s birthday area near Mangalagiri and were heading back to their village at 1:30 am in an inebriated state.

Their bike rammed into an electricity pole and overturned. While Shaik Paikhambar died instantly, the doctors announced the other two as brought dead.

Mangalagiri rural police who visited the spot and shifted all three bodies to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. Rural CI Vijaya Kumar ascertained over-speeding and drunk driving to be the reasons for the accident.