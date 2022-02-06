STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD to hold Radha Spathami in Ekantam on February 8

Chakra Snanam will be observed in Ranganayakula Mandapam between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will hold the annual Radhasapthami fete on the auspicious occasion of Surya Jayanthi in ekantam (isolation) due to Covid restrictions imposed by the State and Central governments. Radhasapthami is on February 8.

The TTD said the Saptha Vahana Seva will commence with Suryaprabha Vahanam at Kalyanotsava Mandapam followed by Chinna Sesha Vahanam, Garuda Vahanam, and Hanumantha Vahanam in the forenoon. Chakra Snanam will be observed in Ranganayakula Mandapam between 2 pm and 3 pm.  The second half of the day will witness Kalpavriksha Vahanam, Sarvabhupala Vahanam and it will conclude with Chandraprabha Vahanam in the night. Meanwhile, the TTD has cancelled all virtual arjitha sevas including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on the following day.
 

Comments

