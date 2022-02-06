Welfare hostels to sport a new look

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

VIJAYAWADA: Toilets and other basic amenities in a welfare hostel always be stereotyped; a wooden door and an untidy environment, which leave a negative impact on the students. This made Krishna Collector J Nivas initiate ‘Marpu’ (Change) programme in welfare hostels.

The district has 131 welfare hostels, including social welfare hostels and Backward Classes welfare hostels. Around 6,000 students are staying in them. Now, the district administration has decided to give a completely new look to the toilets by replacing the doors with PVC doors, western-style commodes and many more with Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore.

Disclosing the project details, Nivas said, “The idea of renovating the welfare hostels came into my mind after staying on hostel premises overnight, once every fortnight, while I was posted as Srikakulam Collector. In July 2019, renovation works began in 101 hostels with an estimated cost of Rs 11.34 crore from the District Mineral Fund,” Nivas said.

In October 2020, the hostels were given a new lease of life with fresh paint, new washbasins, new commodes and the latest fittings. The hostels were provided with drinking water and adequate lighting. Mosquito nets were fixed on the hostel windows, he said.

Buoyed by the response from the students of welfare hostels in Srikakulam, instructions were given to the officials concerned in Krishna district to conduct a comprehensive survey to renovate the hostels under the ‘Marpu’ programme.

In November 2021, the officials inspected the hostels in the district and works commenced on a pilot basis in Penamaluru. Apart from new doors, new washbasins and western-style commodes, drinking water and adequate lighting will be provided.

Mosquito nets will be fixed on the windows of the hostels, he said. Nivas further said that apart from renovating the hostels, a set of personal management books will be distributed to the students. During school assembly sessions, the students will be allowed to read out a particular chapter which will help them to build their character. “The ongoing works at the welfare hostel in Penamaluru are near completion and it will be ready in a week,” the Collector said.