STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

18 JNTUA students suspended on ragging charge, probe ordered 

The hostel facility for the students had started in December and since then the seniors have allegedly been harassing their juniors. 

Published: 07th February 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) authorities have suspended 18 students for allegedly ragging their juniors.

The seniors have allegedly called the first year students over their mobile phones  and asked some of them to come to their hostel rooms where the latter were forced to dance in a semi-nude condition. The juniors were reportedly threatened not to inform the professors or any officials about their act.

The hostel facility for the students had started in December and since then the seniors have allegedly been harassing their juniors. 

JNTUA engineering college principal P Sujatha said they got information from the staff that three juniors were missing from their rooms during routine checks on Friday night. The principal, along with professors, went to the hostel and got confirmation that three students were missing.

Later, the three students reached the hostel and when asked, they told the university  authorities that they were on the campus. 

Sources said on Friday night, JNTUA Registrar Chundupalli Sashidhar got a phone call from the parent of a first-year student about ragging of juniors by seniors and the missing of a student from the hostel, following which the authorities visited the hostel and started an inquiry.

Sujatha said the senior students told them that they had just enquired the names of the juniors and they did not resort to ragging. 

The college authorities, however, maintained that any trouble caused to juniors amounts to ragging and they have to face action.

“As a disciplinary measure, we have placed 18 students under suspension from the hostel as well as from attending classes,” Sujatha said, adding that an internal anti-ragging committee is in place in the university.

The college academic council will conduct an inquiry on Monday to ascertain whether ragging took place or not and also find out if more students were involved in the incident.

Though no case has been registered by police, a deputy superintendent of police rank officer is conducting a probe into the allegation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur JNTUA Ragging case
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp