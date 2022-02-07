STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP Teachers’ Federation cries foul, slams JAC leadership 

The APTF demanded the immediate resignation of the leaders of various employee unions involved in the talks.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation has lambasted the APJAC leadership for “stabbing the employees and teachers” from behind by agreeing to the government’s proposals, without the consent of all stakeholders.

The APTF demanded the immediate resignation of the leaders of various employee unions involved in the talks. It announced its decision to part ways with the JACs and continue the agitation till its demands are met. 

In a letter written to APJAC chairman Bandi Srinivas Rao, APTF president K Bhanu Murthy and general secretary P Panduranga Varaprasad Rao said they were resigning from APJAC co-chairman and memberships posts. 

“From the beginning, APTF was part of JAC, its members were not made part of the steering committee. Despite that, keeping the interest of the employees, the APTF continued with the JAC, but the JAC leadership betrayed us by compromising with the government. We are shocked with the decision of the committee to call off the strike, even before concrete assurances were given,” he said.

APTF leaders said calling the PRC issue a closed chapter is nothing but an insult to those who strive for getting justice to the employees. They pointed their efforts in making chalo Vijayawada a success. “None of the demands were fulfilled, hence we are out of the JAC,” they said.

