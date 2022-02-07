Artistic, spiritual association with AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s association with Telugu movies, though confined to a few songs, has a strong impact on film lovers. Her service to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams where she rendered Annamacharya compositions were released an album.

The first time Lata Mangeshkar rendered her voice for a Telugu movie was in 1955, where she had sung the song “Nidurapora Tammuda” composed by Susarla Dakshina Murthy for the movie ‘Santhanam’ starred by late Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The legendary singer had won several awards from various Telugu associations and one among them was the lifetime achievement award from the prestigious Dr Pinnamaneni and Seethadevi Foundation in 1993.

When she came to Vijayawada to receive the award, the legendary singer offered prayers at Indrakeeladri and rendered a hymn praising Goddess Kanaka Durga leaving the devotees spell bound. Apart from this, Lata Mangeshkar was also honoured with the NTR National Award in 1999 and also the Akkineni Nageswara Rao National award in 2009. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and a host of others mourned the passing away of the legendary playback singer.

The Governor said Lata Mangeshkar was the greatest singer the country has ever produced. Expressing deep sorrow, the Chief Minister described her as a notation to the melody of Indian music. “The motif of classical and film songs, which was music to the ears for over seven generations, has remained the undisputed and indispensable voice of the nation in metre and melody set to various moods and situations,” Jagan said.