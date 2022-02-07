Budget has something for everyone, says Union Minister of State for Finance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Sunday asserted that the Union budget 2022-23 will benefit all sections of people and put the country on the path of progress.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, he said the vaccination drive ensured less loss of lives during the third wave of the Covid pandemic. At the time the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsavam, a more fetching and prioritised budget was introduced.

Elaborating on the salient features of the union budget, Karad said economy is the base for development hence stress is on improving economy and schemes were planned with development for next 24 years, that is till the completion of 100 years of independence.

“The budget has taken care of every sector and every section of the society, be it farmers, women, youth, entrepreneurs or common man, everyone is set to benefit in one form or another,” he asserted. The minister said Rs 4.5 lakh crore has been allocated to the MSME sector, and Atma Nirbhar, for which Rs 2.28 lakh crore was spent in the last two years, has benefited several lakhs of people.

He said giving a fillip to other sectors besides agriculture, Product Link Incentive Scheme has been introduced, which will help in creating 60 lakh jobs. Further, to provide a push to the development by fortifying infrastructure, especially road networks, Rs 19,500 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti scheme. “Importance has been given to the development of railways, ports, logistics, airports and two other sectors under the scheme and it will help in industrial development across the country,” he explained.

Karad said that 400 Vande Mataram trains will be introduced in the next three years. Further, a new scheme Parvath Mala has been introduced to help in development of hill regions. “Emphasis was on strengthening the rural economy, besides introducing new schemes like crop management, PMP Bima Yojana and utilisation of drones in agriculture,” he said.

The Union Minister of State said land records are being digitised, 23 tele health centres are being set up with Bengaluru as headquarters, allowing banking in a big way through post offices.

Karad asserted that the union budget is not an election oriented budget, but a development and welfare oriented budget. BJP state president Somu Veeraju and others also were present.