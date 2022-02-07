Guntur boy makes Andhra Pradesh proud

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Yet another cricketer has made Andhra proud. Shaik Rasheed from Guntur has been cynosure of all eyes during the U-19 World Cup held in West Indies. His crucial knock of 50 helped India win the U-19 world cup, beating England in the final at Antigua. Rasheed also played a brilliant inning of 94 in the semi-final against Australia.

His father Balisha, who used to do menial jobs, has been instrumental in grooming Rasheed. Despite financial difficulties, Balisha used to send his son for coaching in Hyderabad. Speaking to TNIE, Balisha said he spotted cricket skills in Rasheed while he was playing gully cricket when his son was six. After Rasheed was selected for ACA coaching academy at Mangalagiri, his family shifted from Hyderabad to Guntur.

His son lived up to the expectations and he was fondly called as a run machine, Balisha said. Rasheed hit two triple centuries in Anantapur and Kadapa and double centuries at Vizag and Guntur.

“We are feeling proud that our son played a key role in India’s World Cup victory. His real innings began just now and I am confident that he will play for the Indian senior team one day,’’ Balisha said.

ACA academy head coach Krishna Rao told TNIE that Rasheed joined the ACA academy at Mangalagiri in May 2013 when he was just eight years old. “Rasheed was selected as part of the policy to groom young players. We sent Rasheed to the UK for training where he improved his technical skills,” he said.

Rao recalled that Rasheed was very humble and obedient. He has a very good game reading capacity and the ability to handle pressure situations. Krishna Rao said it was a proud moment for ACA and officials are feeling happy with his performance. Rasheed played league cricket in Vizag, Guntur and Hyderabad.

ACA announces Rs 10 lakh cash reward for Rasheed

The Andra Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh cash reward for Rasheed for his performance in the U-19 world cup. Former International cricketer and director, Cricket Operations of ACA,

Y Venugopala Rao, and M V Siva Reddy, CEO of ACA, congratulated Rasheed. Rao said Rasheed has a bright future and that he will become one of the most promising players for India in future.