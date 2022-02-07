Nizampatnam to get Rs 300 cr aqua park

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Plans are underway to set up an aqua park in Nizampatnam mandal of Guntur district in an area of 280 acres near Parisavaripalem village with Rs 300 crore. Of the total, Rs 250 crore have been allocated by the Centre under the PM Mathsya Sampada Yojana and Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Hatcheries of various kinds of seafood including several varieties of fish, shrimps, pomfrets, crabs, will be set up and quality products will be produced.

As many as 16 hatcheries are present in Bapatla coastal region. The farmers are unable to breed quality products as a result of which they have been facing losses. A knowledge centre will also be set up to educate farmers on the latest technology in aquaculture and provide the required training to them.

The works will begin once the land under the revenue department is transferred to the fisheries department. The aqua park will reportedly benefit several aqua farmers in the coastal region who are facing tough times due to the lack of quality products and required support.