STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State’s active Covid-19 caseload goes below 70,000

The State has, so far, reported over 23.03 lakh infections from 3.26 crore samples.

Published: 07th February 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A health workers conducting a COVID-19 test.

A health workers conducting a COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged less than 3,000 new Covid-19 infections and 11,000 recoveries, bringing down the active caseload to less than 70,000. The State has, so far, reported over 23.03 lakh infections from 3.26 crore samples.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 2,690 infections emerged from more than 28,000 samples in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. With 518 new cases, East Godavari was the only district, which reported over 500 cases. Srikakulam (36) and Vizianagaram (56) were the two districts that logged less than 100 new cases. East Godavari was the only district, which reported more new infections than Saturday, while Vizianagaram logged 56 new cases for the second consecutive day.

With the fresh spike, the overall cases in East Godavari went past 3.13 lakh, the highest among all the 13 districts, while West Godavari’s tally went past 1.91 lakh. The State reported 11,855 recoveries, taking the overall recoveries over 22.19 lakh. Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 69,572. Prakasam (13,958) is the only district with more than 10,000 active cases, while seven districts have less than 5,000 cases. Vizianagaram has the lowest of 824 active cases.

Nine more fatalities took the toll to 14,664. Two deaths were reported from Prakasam, while one fatality each was reported from Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid Surge Omicron Omicron Variant
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp