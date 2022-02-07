State’s active Covid-19 caseload goes below 70,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged less than 3,000 new Covid-19 infections and 11,000 recoveries, bringing down the active caseload to less than 70,000. The State has, so far, reported over 23.03 lakh infections from 3.26 crore samples.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 2,690 infections emerged from more than 28,000 samples in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. With 518 new cases, East Godavari was the only district, which reported over 500 cases. Srikakulam (36) and Vizianagaram (56) were the two districts that logged less than 100 new cases. East Godavari was the only district, which reported more new infections than Saturday, while Vizianagaram logged 56 new cases for the second consecutive day.

With the fresh spike, the overall cases in East Godavari went past 3.13 lakh, the highest among all the 13 districts, while West Godavari’s tally went past 1.91 lakh. The State reported 11,855 recoveries, taking the overall recoveries over 22.19 lakh. Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 69,572. Prakasam (13,958) is the only district with more than 10,000 active cases, while seven districts have less than 5,000 cases. Vizianagaram has the lowest of 824 active cases.

Nine more fatalities took the toll to 14,664. Two deaths were reported from Prakasam, while one fatality each was reported from Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.