Teacher unions part of PRC talks, says Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asserted that teachers’ unions are part of the PRC Struggle Committee and they participated in talks with the ministerial committee on the PRC issue.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said it was not proper to sing a different tune after agreeing to the proposals made during the talks between the ministerial committee and the steering panel after leaving the meeting hall. “Had they raised their objections during the meeting, a solution for the same could have been found. It does not make any sense to claim that their demands are not met after agreeing to everything in the meeting. After the minutes of the meeting were prepared, they went out to address the media stating that no consensus was arrived at,” he said.

Sajjala said the government was not able to give more than 23% fitment due to financial constraints. “The State has financially suffered due to the Covid pandemic. Its own revenues have decreased significantly. In spite of that, the government has decided to bear an additional burden of more than Rs 10,000 crore as it is committed to the welfare of employees. Revising HRA and conceding other demands of the employees’ cost the government another Rs 1,300 crore,” he said.