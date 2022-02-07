STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Teacher unions part of PRC talks, says Sajjala

Sajjala said the government was not able to give more than 23 per cent fitment due to financial constraints.

Published: 07th February 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asserted that teachers’ unions are part of the PRC Struggle Committee and they participated in talks with the ministerial committee on the PRC issue. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said it was not proper to sing a different tune after agreeing to the proposals made during the talks between the ministerial committee and the steering panel after leaving the meeting hall. “Had they raised their objections during the meeting, a solution for the same could have been found. It does not make any sense to claim that their demands are not met after agreeing to everything in the meeting. After the minutes of the meeting were prepared, they went out to address the media stating that no consensus was arrived at,” he said. 

Sajjala said the government was not able to give more than 23% fitment due to financial constraints. “The State has financially suffered due to the Covid pandemic. Its own revenues have decreased significantly. In spite of that, the government has decided to bear an additional burden of more than Rs 10,000 crore as it is committed to the welfare of employees. Revising HRA and conceding other demands of the employees’  cost the government another Rs 1,300 crore,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Teachers Union PRC Struggle Committee
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp