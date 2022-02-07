STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD remembers services of legendary playback singer

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and the TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy expressed their condolences over the demise of the Nightingale of India, Bharata Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. 

Published: 07th February 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Lata Mangeshkar ( File Photo)

Lata Mangeshkar ( File Photo)

By Express News Service
File photo of Latha Mangeshkar during
her visit to Tirumala for Annamaiah
Swara Latarchana in 2010 | Express

Recalling her association with the TTD, they said Lataji who mesmerised the music lovers for over eight decades with her matchless voice, enchanted Sri Vari devotees with Annamaiah Sankeertans written in Sanskrit.

“In 2010, she rendered a series of ten Annamacharya Sanskrit Sankeertans which were recorded by SV Recording Project of TTD and brought to the pubic fore in the form of a CD- Annamaiah Swara Latarchana which has enthralled the devotees,” they said.

“Even today Govinda Govinda Srinivasa Govinda.. Tirupati Venkateswara Govinda spellbinds the devotees in devotional fervour. She also offered impeccable services as TTD Court Musician. Our deep-felt condolences to this great immortal soul”, they maintained.

