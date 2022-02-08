2,85,350 people to get Rs 10,000 each under Jagananna Chedodu in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All set for the disbursement of financial aid to barbers, tailors and washermen through the Jagananna Chedodu for the second consecutive year, on Tuesday.A total Rs 285.35 crore will be disbursed to 2,85,350 beneficiaries. Under the scheme, beneficiaries having their own shops will receive Rs 10,000 as financial assistance per annum. The two years together, total expenditure on the scheme will come up to Rs 583.78 crore.

To ensure transparency and avoid favouritism, the list of beneficiaries has been displayed at the village/ward secretariat for social auditing. The amount will be credited to the unencumbered accounts of the beneficiaries in such a manner that banks are not able to adjust the amount for old dues.

A helping hand

1,46,103 number of tailors with shops to ge Rs 146.10 crore

98,439 - number of washermen with shops to get Rs 98.44 crore

40,808 - number of barbers (nayee brahmins) to benefit Rs 40.81 crore

Rs 285.35 crore to be disbursed

Rs 583.78 crore Money spent on scheme in last 2 years