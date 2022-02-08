STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh logs 8,500 covid recoveries and 1,597 new infections

Daily positivity rate declines to 8.58%, active caseload decreases to 62,395, toll 14,672 after 8 more deaths 

Published: 08th February 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The decline in new Covid infections continued as Andhra Pradesh added 1,597 cases on Monday against 2,690 a day before. The new cases emerged from 18,601 sample tests, which turned out a positivity rate of 8.58 per cent. The overall infections in the state went past 23.05 lakh from over 3.26 crore samples tested so far.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 478 new infections. Seven districts registered less than 100 positives with the lowest of 15 in Srikakulam. Vizianagaram was the only district where there was a slight growth in the one-day spike over Sunday’s. It now has an overall caseload of 92,000. 

More than 8,500 patients recovered taking the overall recoveries past 22.27 lakh. With 13,830 active cases, Prakasam is the only district where the figure is over 10,000 even as it is below 5,000 in seven districts with the lowest of 760 in Vizianagaram.

Eight more patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall fatalities to 14,672. Visakhapatnam reported two fatalities while one each was reported from Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Infection
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp