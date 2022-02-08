Andhra Pradesh logs 8,500 covid recoveries and 1,597 new infections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The decline in new Covid infections continued as Andhra Pradesh added 1,597 cases on Monday against 2,690 a day before. The new cases emerged from 18,601 sample tests, which turned out a positivity rate of 8.58 per cent. The overall infections in the state went past 23.05 lakh from over 3.26 crore samples tested so far.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 478 new infections. Seven districts registered less than 100 positives with the lowest of 15 in Srikakulam. Vizianagaram was the only district where there was a slight growth in the one-day spike over Sunday’s. It now has an overall caseload of 92,000.

More than 8,500 patients recovered taking the overall recoveries past 22.27 lakh. With 13,830 active cases, Prakasam is the only district where the figure is over 10,000 even as it is below 5,000 in seven districts with the lowest of 760 in Vizianagaram.

Eight more patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall fatalities to 14,672. Visakhapatnam reported two fatalities while one each was reported from Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari.