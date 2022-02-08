STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College students clash over last year’s kabaddi match in Andhra 

However, the video of the incident went viral on social media after a TV channel reporter suggested that the clashes broke out over a girl. 

Published: 08th February 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A fight between two groups of youngsters in Addanki town made headlines on Monday. It was learnt that groups of two colleges got into a brawl over a kabaddi match that they had played in August last year.The winning team allegedly teased the losing team whenever they would come face-to-face.

On Saturday, the members of the losing team retaliated and a fight broke out. However, the video of the incident went viral on social media after a TV channel reporter suggested that the clashes broke out over a girl. Addanki police counselled the students, warned them against getting involved in such issues.They also called the channel reporter and warned him to not spread fake news in a bid for sensationalism.

Two attack each other over auto fare

Vijayawada: One man was injured in a clash with duel with another over auto fare at Ajjampudi village of Gannavaram mandal on Monday. The injured, Basith of Bihar, allegedly picked up an argument with a local auto driver P Suneel over the auto fare. The driver attacked him with a beer bottle. Basith snatched the bottle and retaliated, police said. 

Comments

