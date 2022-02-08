Government Advisor Sajjala accuses TD, Left of raking up resolved issue 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Urging the YSRC Government not to cut benefits and allowances to the employees, pensioners and RTC staff, opposition TDP leaders condemned the manner in which Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy “threatened” the agitating employees.

The TDP Strategy Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu Monday advised the ruling YSRC leaders to stop looting public money and start fulfilling the promises made to the employees. Responding to this, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the opposition TDP and Left parties are once again trying to rake up an issue that was resolved.

Referring to the agitation of teachers unions, Sajjala said they were part of the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee and wondered as to why they are staging protests after the issue was resolved. Sajjala said the employees were getting more House Rent Allowance than their counterparts in Kerala and wondered as to why the Left Parties were protesting on the issue.

