Indian Bank opens 11th branch in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Indian Bank has opened its 11th branch in Guntur opposite Sankara Matam in Pattabhipuram on Monday. Deputy general manager/zonal manager for Amaravati Zone, PV Prasad, inaugurated the new branch in the presence of the deputy zonal manager Biswanath Das and Assistant General Manager (Amaravati Zone) C Jaaganmohan Rao.

Prasad said Indian Bank in Amaravati Zone is catering to the needs of three districts of Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool with a total business of Rs 7,182 crore as on December 31, 2021. He elaborated on the loans, MSME products and services offered by the bank and urged people to avail home and vehicle loans under the current festival offer.