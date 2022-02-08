Jumbo calf spotted on ghat road in Andhra
According to forest officials, the calf could have got separated from its herd and strayed into the road around 5 pm, and stayed there for about 45 minutes.
Published: 08th February 2022 06:10 AM | Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:10 AM | A+A A-
TIRUMALA: A young elephant was spotted on the Tirumala ghat road on Monday evening. According to forest officials, the calf could have got separated from its herd and strayed into the road around 5 pm, and stayed there for about 45 minutes. Later, TTD vigilance wing officials arrived at the scene, and sent the calf back to the forest.