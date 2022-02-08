STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jumbo calf spotted on ghat road in Andhra 

According to forest officials, the calf could have got separated from its herd and strayed into the road around 5 pm, and stayed there for about 45 minutes.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Young elephant spotted on the Tirumala ghat road

Young elephant spotted on the Tirumala ghat road

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A young elephant was spotted on the Tirumala ghat road on Monday evening. According to forest officials, the calf could have got separated from its herd and strayed into the road around 5 pm, and stayed there for about 45 minutes. Later, TTD vigilance wing officials arrived at the scene, and sent the calf back to the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala ghat Calf TTD Officials
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp