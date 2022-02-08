Man sustains rooster knife injury, dies in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 37-year-old man reportedly died after a rooster knife accidentally pierced into his leg, severely injuring a nerve. The police identified the deceased as Gangulayya from Mudivedu in Peddamandyam mandal, Chittoor district.

The incident took place at Nippuvanam village under Peddamandyam police station limits on Sunday. The police said they received information that some people had organised cockfights in the village.Gangulayya suffered the knife injury which resulted in heavy blood loss.

“We shifted him to a local PHC in an 108 ambulance. However, due to excessive bleeding the victim succumbed to the nerve cut,” said Peddamandyam SI.The police have arrested 12 persons and seized five roosters from the spot for organising the illegal sport. A case has been registered.