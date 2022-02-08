STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man sustains rooster knife injury, dies in Andhra Pradesh

The police identified the deceased as Gangulayya from Mudivedu in Peddamandyam mandal, Chittoor district.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Cockfight, cockfighting

Representational image of a cockfight.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 37-year-old man reportedly died after a rooster knife accidentally pierced into his leg, severely injuring a nerve. The police identified the deceased as Gangulayya from Mudivedu in Peddamandyam mandal, Chittoor district.

The incident took place at Nippuvanam village under Peddamandyam police station limits on Sunday. The police said they received information that some people had organised cockfights in the village.Gangulayya suffered the knife injury which resulted in heavy blood loss.

“We shifted him to a local PHC in an 108 ambulance. However, due to excessive bleeding the victim succumbed to the nerve cut,” said Peddamandyam SI.The police have arrested 12 persons and seized five roosters from the spot for organising the illegal sport. A case has been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nippuvanam Injury Cockfight
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp