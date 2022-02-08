STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Men taking measurement of Mahila police for uniform kicks up a row in Andhra 

The SP said they identified the man who took the pictures with his phone and posted them on social media, and initiated action against him for trespassing. 

Published: 08th February 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

tailor, jeans

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Pictures of male tailors purportedly taking body measurements of women personnel for stitching the police uniform at Umesh Chandra hall in Nellore district went viral on social media on Monday.After the incident, the department arrested a man, and suspended a head constable, who was in charge of taking the measurements, SP Ch Vijaya Rao said. After inspecting the establishment, he said the tailoring work was handed over to an agency, which had deployed male tailors. He assured the media that such incidents will not recur.  

The SP said they identified the man who took the pictures with his phone and posted them on social media, and initiated action against him for trespassing. Urging people not to politicise the issue as it is sensitive, Additional SP (Admin) Venkataratnam said, “There were  no women tailors in the district to prepare uniforms. However, now they have been deputed.” 

State Women Commission chairperson V Padma spoke to SP Vijaya Rao and sought an explanation. “The SP has assured the Commission chairperson that he will ensure such incidents do not recur,” an official release said. CPI leader K Ramakrishna found fault with the police for detaining a SFI fact-finding team when it went to the police station. 

Telugu Desam Women wing president Vangalapudi Anita deplored the incident. “Being a woman, you should ensure the dignity of women police is safeguarded,” Anita told State Home Minister M Sucharita.
Upon designating the grama, ward sachivalaya samrakshana karyadarsis as Mahila Police, the department brought in a new dress code. Accordingly, arrangements have been made in different units for stitching the prescribed uniform for the Mahila Police.

