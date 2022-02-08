MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy lashes out at Centre for not granting special status to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy lashed out at the Centre for not according special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. In his speech during the motion of thanks to the President’s address on Monday, he dismissed the reasons cited by the Centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Prasad as nothing but a delaying tactic.

He sought to know why the State is being punished by the BJP government for over borrowings of the previous TDP government against FRBM limit and why it is not helping it for under borrowings against FRBM limits during the YSR regime (Congress) in the state.

Refuting the claims of the TDP that state government is not raising the issue of special status, Vijaya Sai said after forming the government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seven times and Union Home Minister Amit Shah 12 times and in every meeting, he raised the SCS issue and its importance to the State.

The YSRC MP reminded the Centre that the issue was also explained during the Southern Zonal Council Meeting held in Tirupati in November last year. “There is no effort that we have not made to make the Centre accord the special category status to AP. We have stalled both houses of Parliament. While the facts are thus, the opposition TDP in the State is resorting to false propaganda that our government is not doing anything,” he said.

The YSRC MP did not mince words holding the BJP responsible for the State not getting the special status. “The BJP claims if AP gets special status, Jharkahnd, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, the new state formed from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh respectively, will also demand the same. However, unlike AP, those states have not lost capital cities. Luknow, Patna and Bhopal still remain in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Whereas Andhra Pradesh lost Hyderabad,” he pointed out.

The YSRC MP said on the floor of Parliament, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has promised special status to residual AP after bifurcation. “Did he not know all these aspects? Was he not aware of the economic situation?” he sought to know. He said Hyderabad was the center of economic activity in the undivided State and losing it has pushed the residual Andhra Pradesh in dire straits. “Comparing the Andhra Pradesh situation with other States is not proper,” he argued.

Pointing out at another pretext of the BJP government for not granting special status, that it was not part of AP Reorganization Act, Vijaya Sai said that when Uttar Pradesh was bifurcated in 2000, there was no mention of special status for the newly-formed state, but later, special status was given to Uttarakhand. “They (BJP) claim special status is not a political instrument, if so why the BJP election manifesto for Pudduchery promised special status for it if the BJP comes to power?”. On the claims of BJP that the 14th Finance Commission has not recommended special status to AP, he said there is no need for the government to implement all the recommendations.

On the occasion, he read out the 164th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, asking the government to give special status to AP. “We request the Centre to accord special status to AP and help it,” he said.

He sought to know why the Centre is penalising the State for the faults of TDP government and if overdrafting is basis of it, then for underborrwing during 2005 and 2006 and under borrowing to the tune of `26,380 crore during 2013-4 should be considered for commending the State in incentive forms. “It is a fact that overdrafting to the tune of `17,923 crore against the FRBM limits was made during the Chandrababu Naidu regime,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

Asserting that AP has a better financial discipline than many other States, he said the fiscal deficit of AP was only 4.1 per cent against the national average of 4.6 per cent in 2019-20. It was 5.4 per cent against the national average of 9.2 per cent in 2020-21 and 3.5 per cent against the national average of 6.9 per cent in the 2021-22 financial year. He urged the Centre not to show step motherly treatment to AP and lend a helping hand to the cash-strapped State.