STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pigeon racing foiled: seven nabbed, 521 birds rescued in Andhra

According to circle inspector YV Somaiah, A Philips from Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu had been conducting pigeon racing events and getting huge profits through betting.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Pigeon racing

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Naidupeta police foiled an event of pigeon racing conducted by a group of seven people. They rescued 521 pigeons kept in 27 plastic boxes, and arrested the seven men at Biravada junction in Naidupeta mandal on Monday.The accused have been identified as A Philips (48), P Venkatesan (46), Raj Mohan (28), A Francis (29), Srinviasan Ramesh (39), M Marthand (52), Chandrababu Balaji (28). The gang was from Tamil Nadu.

According to circle inspector YV Somaiah, A Philips from Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu had been conducting pigeon racing events and getting huge profits through betting. “Pigeons are trained to return to their place of rearing to participate in the racing. Tags are tied to their legs so as to easily identify their owners. The birds are transported to Tada, Naidupeta and Gudur through trucks. They are then released from these regions as part of the racing. The pigeons which reach Tiruchirapally are announced as the winner and the owner of the birds are awarded with a cash prize. Usually, the racing events are conducted in winters, in the months of January and February,” said the CI. 

Philips, the main accused, had handed over the pigeons to P Venkatesan, the driver of the truck. Venkatesan then along with five others reached Biravada junction road (National Highway-71) in Naidupeta on February 6. The accused reportedly used fake documents to transport the pigeons. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pigeon racing Fake document Cash prizes
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp