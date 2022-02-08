'Ramanujacharaya’s messages more relevant now': CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Sri Ramanujacharaya as a man who braved opposition to uphold his beliefs and values, and to spread the message of equality thousands of years ago, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his teachings are even more significant in the present society.

Participating in the Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Utsav being held at Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram Muchintal near Hyderabad on Monday, the chief minister said the mammoth statue of Sri Ramanujacharya, the Statue of Equality, was installed by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to spread the message of equality across the globe

“The statue will always be a reminder to future generations that there was a certain gentleman thousands of years ago, who preached equality. We stand by those values today,“ he said.The Chief Minister congratulated Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy for organizing such a mega event.

Jagan said Ramanujacharya strongly believed that goodness should be spread, and hence he spread the mantra he had learnt from his guru despite resistance from some who termed it a sin. “Ramanujacharya believed that doing good to everyone was more important and it would not matter even if we had to bear all the sin. By doing so, he spread the strong message of equality,” Jagan said.

He emphasized that the message of equality is even more paramount in today’s society and thanked Chinna Jeeyar and industrialist Rameswara Rao for making him a part of the festivities. He also praised NRI children who impressed him by their recital of slokas.Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said Ramanujacharya preached and practised equality.

“There are four parallel lines in the society: Rulers, bureaucrats, the elite and common man, which never merge owing to the difference in their thought process. However, it was Ramanujacharya who brought all those four parallels on a single path. He did it in Tamil Nadu, North India and other parts of the State. The downtrodden had been a neglected lot and were never allowed into mainstream. Ramanujacharya uplifted them to mainstream. He was the one who allowed them in to temples and gave them the sacred mantra, which was not even available to Vedic scholars,” he explained.

The pontiff said the reason for constructing Ramanujacharya’s 216-feet statue was to make people augment their sense of equality to that height. “We are also creating a Hall of Equality, where the details and important facts of 150 stalwarts across the globe, who had strived for equality would be made available in audio-visual interactive format.”

Describing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as a good and understanding person who practices social dharma like his father YSR, he said any ruler should have concern for all sections of the society, treat them equally, protect their rights and make them understand and respect each other.

“Jagan, in spite of being in power, is nice and humble and accepts the guidance of elders,which is an endearing trait. He is young, well off, well educated and has the power being the Chief Minister of the State. Despite having them all, he listens to the elderly advice and puts all his efforts in translating them into a reality.”