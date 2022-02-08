Rs 26,000 crore push from Centre for VRMP  expansion plan in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has approved Rs 26,264 crore for the Visakha Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP), the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.Replying to a question by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said the expansion of the refinery would boost its capacity to 15 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) from the existing 8.3 MMTPA.

Teli said VRMP is the largest expansion project--expected to be completed in the current financial year--the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has taken up.“The project is expected to have multiple benefits and impact, including supplying Bharat Stage-VI compliant motor fuels, enhancing energy security due to increased refining capacity, enhancing refinery complexity and conversion efficiency,’’ the minister informed.It will also generate direct and indirect employment during the construction phases, he said.