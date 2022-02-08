STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 26,000 crore push from Centre for VRMP  expansion plan in Andhra Pradesh

The Centre has approved Rs 26,264 crore for the Visakha Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP), the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Petroleum Rameswar Teli

MoS Petroleum Rameswar Teli (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has approved Rs 26,264 crore for the Visakha Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP), the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.Replying to a question by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said the expansion of the refinery would boost its capacity to 15 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) from the existing 8.3 MMTPA. 

Teli said VRMP is the largest expansion project--expected to be completed in the current financial year--the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has taken up.“The project is expected to have multiple benefits and impact, including supplying Bharat Stage-VI compliant motor fuels, enhancing energy security due to increased refining capacity, enhancing refinery complexity and conversion efficiency,’’ the minister informed.It will also generate direct and indirect employment during the construction phases, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakha Refinery Modernisation Project Rajya Sabha MMTPA Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp