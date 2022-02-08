STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitter says it removed posts against judges, judiciary  

Arguing on behalf of Twitter, senior counsel Siddharth Luthra said they have deleted all the URLs given to them by the CBI as per the court orders.

Published: 08th February 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a report on the progress of investigation in the case filed against alleged derogatory social media posts against judges and judiciary.

A bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy on Monday heard the petition filed by the High Court registrar general stating that the Andhra Pradesh government failed to act into the alleged derogatory social media posts against judges and the judiciary. The High Court had ordered a CBI probe into it.

Arguing on behalf of Twitter, senior counsel Siddharth Luthra said they have deleted all the URLs given to them by the CBI as per the court orders. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, on behalf of the CBI, also informed the court that Twitter had removed the objectionable posts.

When the bench asked the response of the High Court Registrar General, senior counsel N Aswini Kumar said the posts were deleted by Twitter. Aswini Kumar informed the bench that a memo would be filed on the same.Posting the matter for further hearing to February 21, the court asked the CBI to inform it the progress of investigation in the case.

