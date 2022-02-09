STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

50,000 attend Ratha Saptami celebrations at Arasavalli temple in Andhra

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishana Das launched the darshan for devotees by performing first puja after 12 midnight on Tuesday.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees violate Covid protocols at Arasavalli Sun Temple on Tuesday(Photo | Express)

Devotees violate Covid protocols at Arasavalli Sun Temple on Tuesday(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Thousands of devotees visited Arasavalli Sun Temple on the occasion of the annual Surya Jayanthi (Ratha Saptami) on Tuesday. Utter chaos prevailed due to lack of coordination between endowments, revenue and police officials in controlling the huge rush of devotees.The celebrations began at Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli as per temple traditions and customs on Monday midnight. 

Due to unavoidable reasons, Visakha Sharda Peetham Uttadikari Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati could not attend the event. Endowment officials and temple priests launched the celebrations by performing milk anointing, Dwadasa Harati and Maha Nivedhana.Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishana Das launched the darshan for devotees by performing first puja after 12 midnight on Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam, MLAs G Kiran Kumar, Reddi Santhi, B Appalanaidu, K Veerabadhra Swamy, Visakha range DIG LKV Rangarao, district collector Shrikesh Latkhar, Superintendent of Police Amith Bardar, various political leaders and other officials had darshan along with their families. 

Kakinada Sri Peetham  pontiff Paripurnananda had darshan at the temple on Tuesday morning.  Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas presented silk robes on behalf of the government to Lord Suryanarayana Swamy. 

Devotees cooked milk rice (Ksirannam) on Indra Puskarini premises and presented it to the Sun God by performing Surya Namaskarams in the morning. “At least 50,000 devotees had darshan till 6pm on Tuesday. Devotees will be allowed until 11:59 pm  Tuesday,” temple EO V Hari Suryaprakesh told TNIE.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ratha Saptami Arasavalli Sun Temple Sun God
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp