Active caseload comes down to 54,040 in Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The active case count declined to 54,040, even as another 1,891 cases were added afresh to AP Covid-19 tally, which went up to 23,06,943 on Tuesday.As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 1,891 new infections were reported from over 26,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am.

Seven districts reported more number of infections on Tuesday than on the previous, leading to a slight spike in the daily tally from 1,597 to 1,891. The overall infections in East Godavari, Krishna and Prakasam reached 1.55 lakh. 3.14 lakh, 1.35 lakh, respectively. East Godavari reported the highest of 440 new infections while seven districts accounted for less than 100 fresh cases with the lowest of 21 in Srikakulam.

Only four districts reported more than 150 new cases. With 10,241 patients recovering from the virus, the overall recoveries stood at 22.38 lakh. Prakasam continued to have the highest caseload of over 13,000.Five more fatalities took the overall deaths to 14,677. Two deaths were reported from Anantapur while one each death was reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore districts.