Andhra's Benz Circle Flyover-II  inauguration next week

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay stone for 52 projects in State 

Published: 09th February 2022 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Benz Circle Flyover-II which was constructed at a cost of `88 crore is finally set to be inaugurated by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on February 17. The Union Minister will arrive in Vijayawada to lay foundation stone for 52 projects and also inaugurate various projects in the State.

The State government had made several arrangements for Gadkari’s arrival at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on December 10. However, the event was postponed due to the death of Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on December 8. 

Principal Secretary (Transport and R&B) MT Krishna Babu along with Chief Programme Coordinator to the CM T Raghu Ram, Collector J Nivas and City Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the arrangements at the IGMC Stadium here on Tuesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu said Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate roads covering 1,381 kms developed in the State at a cost of `21,600 crore. “Around 2,000 people are expected to participate in the event on February 17 and instructions have been given to the officials concerned to make arrangements in this regard at the Stadium,” he added.

The Principal Secretary also said a photo exhibition will be arranged at the venue explaining the details of the projects for which foundation stone was laid and inaugurated in the State.

Krishna Babu further said that officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have been asked to inspect roads and carry out appropriate repair works on the route through which the Union Minister will arrive in the city.

Besides that, officials concerned were also asked to arrange sign boards on both sides of the road along the second flyover. Roads have been widened on the west side of the flyover, he said. Krishna Babu and asked the officials to distribute masks and sanitisers to the invitees coming to the event.

