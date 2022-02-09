Bhoomi Puja at Anjanadri on Feb 16, temple complex with blend of tradition and technology

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A state-of-the-art temple complex will come up on Anjanadri Hill, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Bhoomi Puja for the temple complex of Hanuman will be performed on February 16 to mark the auspicious Magha Purnima. Anjanadri, one of the Seven Hills, is located near Akasha Ganga. A book on Lord Hanuman’s birth and his birthplace will also be released on the occasion.

The temple complex, which is a blend of tradition and technology, will have a 30-ft high idol of Lord Hanuman and a Gali Gopuram at the entrance. Two escalators will be set up at the entrance and exit of the temple complex for the convenience of devotees. Laser light and sound show highlighting ‘Sthala Puranam’ of Anjanadri and rich flora will also be part of the project. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has already declared Anjanadri on Tirumala the birthplace of Lord Hanuman with epigraphic, geographic and scientific evidence.

It has been decided to develop Anjanadri as a major pilgrim centre. TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy said the designing of temple complex was entrusted to renowned architect Ananda Sai. As per the preliminary plan, temples of Anjana Devi, mother of Lord Hanuman, and Bala Anjaneya Swamy, Mukha Mandapam and Gopurams at Gogarbham dam will be constructed with donations. The TTD plans to construct the temple complex expeditiously.

Visakha Sarada Peetham Pontiff Sri Swaroopananda Saraswati, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, Chitrakoot Seer Sri Rambhadracharya, Sri Koteswara Sarma and others will attend Bhoomi Puja. The entire event will be telecast live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel from 9:30 am, the TTD EO said.

On other spiritual projects, the EO said Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Gardens will have a-state-of-the-art Dhyana Mandir in 1.5 acres as resolved by the TTD Board of Trustees. It will be an open structure and there will also be a garden on the lines of Brindavan, he added.