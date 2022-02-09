STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man offers lift to woman in Andhra, tries to assault her

According to police, a 34-year-old woman, a resident of Sattenapalli went to Patibandla village on Monday evening to attending a relative’s funeral.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:30 AM

Image used for representational purposes only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An unknown person tried to sexually assault a woman and escaped when attacked by villagers in Patibandla village. According to police, a 34-year-old woman, a resident of Sattenapalli went to Patibandla village on Monday evening to attending a relative’s funeral. She was waiting for an auto at the centre in the evening. 

After a while, as no auto passed by, a man offered her a lift. He reportedly took a diversion into the wrong route at village outskirts and when the woman questioned him, he tried to sexually assault her. While she was trying to escape, local people noticed her and came to her rescue. On seeing them, the man escaped. Police reached the spot after receiving information and seized the bike. The woman filed a complaint with Pedakurupadu police. Probe is underway.

