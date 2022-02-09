Panel for enhancing movie ticket prices in Andhra ready to submit report: Cinematography Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government-appointed committee on movie ticket prices has readied a report, Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.In a meeting at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli, Venkataramaiah and Jagan also discussed the minimum and maximum prices of movie tickets and the problems faced by theatre owners.

Sources said the committee, in its report, has suggested enhancing the ticket prices in both rural and urban areas. It also fixed the prices of food items served at the theatre canteens, and for a few other facilities. The committee had earlier met film exhibitors and distributors at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi twice and took note of their concerns on the issue. Also, actors K Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna are expected to call on the Chief Minister on Thursday.