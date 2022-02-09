STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Paramour spiked toddy to kill husband in Andhra Pradesh: Police 

The accused reportedly confessed to his crime. He was sent to judicial remand by a local court.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The East Godavari police have arrested a person in connection with the death of five tribals after consuming jeelugu kallu (toddy) at Lodhoddi village in  Rajavommangi mandal earlier this month.Briefing the media here on Tuesday, SP M Ravindranadh Babu said the accused, V Rambabu (26), had an extra-marital affair with the wife of one of the deceased, Puthuri Gangaraju, and he intended to eliminate the latter. 

All the five victims — Chedala Sugreevu, Vemu Lovaraju,  Gangaraju, Busari Sansi Rao and Kude Yesubabu —were neighbours in the tribal village, and they used to consume toddy collected from a Jeelugu tree belonged to Gangaraju, after returning from the fields.  After a quarrel between Rambabu and her husband on Sankranti, Gangaraju’s wife distanced herself from the former, which angered him and he planned to get rid of Gangaraju, the SP said. 

On February 2, Rambabu spiked the toddy with pesticide, which was drunk by Gangaraju’s family and four friends, the SP added. All of the five fell sick a few hours later and they were shifted to Yeleswaram health centre, where Sugreevu (65) and Lovaraju (25) succumbed. The other three were rushed to the Kakinada GGH, but two of them died on the way. Yesubabu (23) died during treatment at the GGH. The accused reportedly confessed to his crime. He was sent to judicial remand by a local court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal death Dispute Extramarital affair
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp