Paramour spiked toddy to kill husband in Andhra Pradesh: Police 

KAKINADA: The East Godavari police have arrested a person in connection with the death of five tribals after consuming jeelugu kallu (toddy) at Lodhoddi village in Rajavommangi mandal earlier this month.Briefing the media here on Tuesday, SP M Ravindranadh Babu said the accused, V Rambabu (26), had an extra-marital affair with the wife of one of the deceased, Puthuri Gangaraju, and he intended to eliminate the latter.

All the five victims — Chedala Sugreevu, Vemu Lovaraju, Gangaraju, Busari Sansi Rao and Kude Yesubabu —were neighbours in the tribal village, and they used to consume toddy collected from a Jeelugu tree belonged to Gangaraju, after returning from the fields. After a quarrel between Rambabu and her husband on Sankranti, Gangaraju’s wife distanced herself from the former, which angered him and he planned to get rid of Gangaraju, the SP said.

On February 2, Rambabu spiked the toddy with pesticide, which was drunk by Gangaraju’s family and four friends, the SP added. All of the five fell sick a few hours later and they were shifted to Yeleswaram health centre, where Sugreevu (65) and Lovaraju (25) succumbed. The other three were rushed to the Kakinada GGH, but two of them died on the way. Yesubabu (23) died during treatment at the GGH. The accused reportedly confessed to his crime. He was sent to judicial remand by a local court.