Railway board readying DPR for South-Coastal Railway Zone: MP GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The long-sought railway zone demand for Visakhapatnam is going to be a reality soon, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said on Tuesday. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, the MP said: “On raising the issue with Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav, the minister gave clear indication that the South-Coastal Railway Zone will be operationalised soon. He said the railway board has decided to approve DPR for the proposed zone and start the operations as promised by the Prime Minister to people of Vizag in 2019.”

“The board’s decision assumed significance at a time when the railways decided against creating new railway zones. Despite adverse financial implications, the Central government is committed to fulfil aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” GVL added.

Further, the MP said the railway minister agreed to introduce more trains having its origin from the State and responded positively when asked for a train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi. “I have urged the railway minister to take initiative in ensuring completion of the six pending projects, including Nadikudi-Srikalahasti section project. The projects could not be taken up due to delay in release of proportionate grants from the State government,” GVL clarified.