24 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Anantapur students suspended for ragging juniors

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur has suspended 24 students for ragging their juniors. The college academic committee (CAC) took the step on the basis of probe findings of a 12-member committee, which looked into the incident of students of the Anantapur Engineering College allegedly forcibly taking some freshers to their hostel, and making them stand half-naked.

The committee members awarded punishment to the students under serious, moderate and mild categories: six were given ‘moderate’ punishment and 11 ‘mild’. All the punished students belong to B Tech second year of chemical, computer science, mechanical and ECE branches.

The students who were awarded ‘serious’ punishment were asked to undergo suspension of one semester and denied entry into college and hostel for five-weeks. In the ‘moderate’ category, the management ordered suspension of two semester classes for four weeks and denied the students entry to the hostel. And students found guilty under the mild category, the management ordered suspension of one semester class for one week and denied them entry to the hostel. The college management formed a 12-member committee on Monday to probe the matter. A High Court panel judge inspected the hostel and sought details.