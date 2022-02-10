STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

24 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Anantapur students suspended for ragging juniors

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur has suspended 24 students for ragging their juniors.

Published: 10th February 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur has suspended 24 students for ragging their juniors. The college academic committee (CAC) took the step on the basis of probe findings of a 12-member committee, which looked into the incident of students of the Anantapur Engineering College allegedly forcibly taking some freshers to their hostel, and making them stand half-naked. 

The committee members awarded punishment to the students under serious, moderate and mild categories: six were given ‘moderate’ punishment and 11 ‘mild’. All the punished students belong to B Tech second year of chemical, computer science, mechanical and ECE branches.

The students who were awarded ‘serious’ punishment were asked to undergo suspension of one semester and denied entry into college and hostel for five-weeks. In the ‘moderate’ category, the management ordered suspension of two semester classes for four weeks and denied the students entry to the hostel. And students found guilty under the mild category, the management ordered suspension of one semester class for one week and denied them entry to the hostel. The college management formed a 12-member committee on Monday to probe the matter. A High Court panel judge inspected the hostel and sought details. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Students CAC
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp