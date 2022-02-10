STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active cases slip below 50,000 in Andhra as 9500 recover in day

East Godavari reported the highest of 350 new infections while four districts logged less than 100 cases with the lowest of 11 in Vizianagaram.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A worker arranges swab samples collected for Covid testing in Vizag. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped to 46,119 on Wednesday from 54,040 a day before. This was a result of the State constantly lodging higher recoveries even as there was a downward trend in the fatalities reported. 

The latest official health bulletin said 1,679 new infections emerged from around 27,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am  as against 1,891 from around 26,000 samples tested in the previous 24 hours. The State, so far, reported over 23.08 lakh cases from 3.27 crore samples tested.

Though the overall single-day spike infections came down from Tuesday, seven districts reported more number of infections. With the fresh spike in cases, the overall infections in Visakhapatnam went past 1.90 lakh.

East Godavari reported the highest of 350 new infections while four districts logged less than 100 cases with the lowest of 11 in Vizianagaram.

A little over 9,500 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to 22.47 lakh.  Only Prakasam district showed a higher count of active cases at 13,731 while the others continued to be on a downward slide.

Two more deaths took the overall fatalities to 14,679. One death each was reported from Chittoor and Krishna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Recovery Spike
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp