Active cases slip below 50,000 in Andhra as 9500 recover in day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped to 46,119 on Wednesday from 54,040 a day before. This was a result of the State constantly lodging higher recoveries even as there was a downward trend in the fatalities reported.

The latest official health bulletin said 1,679 new infections emerged from around 27,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am as against 1,891 from around 26,000 samples tested in the previous 24 hours. The State, so far, reported over 23.08 lakh cases from 3.27 crore samples tested.

Though the overall single-day spike infections came down from Tuesday, seven districts reported more number of infections. With the fresh spike in cases, the overall infections in Visakhapatnam went past 1.90 lakh.

East Godavari reported the highest of 350 new infections while four districts logged less than 100 cases with the lowest of 11 in Vizianagaram.

A little over 9,500 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to 22.47 lakh. Only Prakasam district showed a higher count of active cases at 13,731 while the others continued to be on a downward slide.

Two more deaths took the overall fatalities to 14,679. One death each was reported from Chittoor and Krishna.