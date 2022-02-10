Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test second phase admissions to start from Feb 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday released the schedule of admissions in the second and final phase of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP Ed.CET-2022).

As per the schedule, the registration for B.Ed/B.Ed special education admissions will take place from February 11 to 22. In a press release, AP Ed.CET convener K Ramamohana Rao said certificate verification will be done on February 12 and 13. Students can exercise the web options on February 13 and 14.