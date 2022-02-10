STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chintamani ban: Andhra High Court allows Arya Vysyas’ plea   

Narasapur MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of the government. 
 

Published: 10th February 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Wednesday allowed one petitioner representing the Arya Vysya community to implead in the petition filed challenging the State government’s ban on the exhibition of Chintamani stage play in the State. The High Court dismissed the plea of two others to implead in the case and asked the state government and the petitioners, whose implead petitions were allowed, to file  counters.

The government had banned the exhibition of the stage play following representations from the Arya Vysya community which contended that one of the characters in the play, belonging to their community, was depicted in an objectionable manner. The famous play has been exhibited for the past 100 years.

Narasapur MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of the government. 

When the petition came up for hearing on Wednesday, Sri Kasi Annapurna Arya Vysya Old Age Home and Nityannadana Satram coordinator Gubba Chandrasekhar moved a petition to implead in the case. Two more associations of the Arya Vysya community also filed petitions.

The bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy took exception to the number of implead petitions filed and asked as to why so many petitions were filed. The bench sought to know from the counsels of the petitioners as to which one should be allowed else they would disallow all the petitions.

With the consent of the counsels, the petition filed by Sri Kasi Annapurna Arya Vysya Old Age Home and Nityannadana Satram coordinator Gubba Chandrasekhar was allowed while the counsels of the two other petitioners withdrew their petitions.

When the bench sought the opinion of the petitioner on allowing the implead petition, arguing on behalf of the petitioner Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, counsel PVG Umesh Chandra said the play was staged for 100 years. There is a possibility that Brahmins would demand ban on play Kanyasulkam while people of Rajaka community might demand ban on Ramayana citing their community was shown in a derogatory manner, Umesh Chandra said. 

The bench said that if the sentiments of any community are hurt, they can react and approach the courts. Umesh Chandra left the allowing of the implead petition to the court and the bench allowed the implead petition filed by Gubba Chandrasekhar.

PIL posted to February 23

The bench asked the Gubba Chandrasekhar and the government to file counters and posted the matter for hearing to February 23. Earlier, the High Court bench had said the livelihood of one should not hurt the sentiments of other communities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra pradesh High Court Arya Vysya community petition
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp