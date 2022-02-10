CM Jagan Mohan Reddy attends Sarada Peetham’s annual fete

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in the Rajasyamala Yagam at Sri Sarada Peetham on the third day of its anniversary celebrations.

The CM prayed at the Raja Syamala, Vana Durga, Vijaya Ganapati and Shankaracharya temples at the peetham.

After a traditional welcome at the airport, Jagan, who arrived at the peetham at 11.50 am, spent three hours there participating in various rituals. He also participated in the special puja of Raja Syamala which lasted for 45 minutes, and performed kalasa stapana.

Later, he distributed certificates and medals to students of Jagadguru Sri Sankaracharya Veda Pathasala who excelled in Yajurveda, Rigveda and Smartha exams.

Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati presented silk robes to the chief minister on the occasion. Jagan also performed abhishek to Chandramouleeswara at the peetham, and participated in the purnahuti of Rudra Homam.

Peetham uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Saraswati said Sri Sarada Peetham, set up 21 years ago, has emerged as maha vidyapeetham and produced hundreds of experts in the Vedas. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy has been visiting the peetham for the past eight years.

He added many who secured certificates from the Veda Pathasala are currently in various parts of the country and abroad. “The peetham inherited the legacy of over 200-year-old Peetham at Home, Narsipur in Karnataka. The peetham celebrates its anniversary for five days every year.” The event began with ankurarpana performed by pontiffs Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Mahaswami and Swatmanandendra Saraswati. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and his wife, and ministers Dharmana Krishna Das, Avanthi Srinivas and Vellampalli Srinivas were also present.