Efforts on to solve bifurcation issues: Ministry of Home Affairs

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The (MHA) has said it is making efforts to build consensus among Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to resolve the bilateral issues amicably.

“There are some issues between AP and Telangana which require mutual agreement between the two States. The MHA is holding regular meetings with both the State governments for amicable resolution of the bilateral issues,’’ Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, while replying to a question raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

The BJP MP sought to know whether AP has submitted written representations to the MHA seeking division of assets with Telangana as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, the value of assets to be divided, initiatives taken by the MHA for the division of assets and hurdles it is facing in the process.

He also wanted to know if the MHA would seek the advice of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the division of assets under Section 47 (4) of the APRA.

Nityanand Rai said representations have been received from the AP government from time to time regarding the division of assets with Telangana.

“So far, 26 such review meetings have been held by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Centre is of the view that the issues can be resolved with the cooperation of both the State governments through discussions and mutual consultations,’’ the minister said.

Nityanand Rai, however, did not make any mention of the Centre seeking the advice of Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the division of assets between the two sibling States.

‘Centre can divide assets’

“I am surprised at the stand of the Centre on the division of assets. It is unfair to advice the two States to resolve the issues through dialogue,’’ said Undavalli Arun Kumar, former MP. As per Section 47(4) of the APRA, the Centre is empowered to divide assets

Arun Kumar hails PM for ‘hasty split’ remark

The Section 47 (4) of the APRA, 2014, which comes under the head ‘Apportionment of Assets and Liabilities’ states “any dispute regarding the amount of financial assets and liabilities to be settled through mutual agreement, failing which by order of the Central government on the advice of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.”

Even eight years after bifurcation, the two Telugu States have been embroiled in disputes over division of assets under Schedule IX and X, the value of which runs into more than one lakh crore. As majority of these assets are located in Hyderabad, Telangana has been staking a claim over their control based on their geographical location. AP, on the other hand, wants the division of assets and liabilities on population basis (58:42). Speaking to the media later, Narasimha Rao found fault with the YSRC government for not urging the Centre to refer the division of assets to CAG as per the APRA. Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar, speaking to reporters in Rajamahendravaram, too raised the same issue. “I am surprised at the stand of the Centre on the division of assets. It is unfair to advise the two States to resolve the issues through dialogue,’’ he said, and added that the Centre, as per the Section 47(4) of the APRA, is empowered to divide the assets between the two States as per the advice of CAG.

Arun Kumar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the fact that the bifurcation of AP was not done in a proper manner. “I have been pointing out the same for the past five years. The YSRC and TDP MPs should take advantage of what Modi said and serve notices in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for a debate on the issue,’’ he advised. The notices should be served on February 18 as the bifurcation Bill was passed on the same day in 2014, he said. The former MP said the bifurcation Bill was passed by voice vote though the then government did not have the strength for it.