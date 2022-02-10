Film fraternity to call on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy today, to discuss concerns about industry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A host of actors from the Telugu film industry, including K Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna, is expected to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday to discuss issues concerning the industry, one of which is fixing movie ticket prices in the State.

Ahead of the meeting, Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah called on the CM at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday and briefed him about the issues concerning the film industry.

Speaking to media persons, Venkataramaiah said the movie ticket rate finalising committee is yet to submit its report to the government. “After examining the report, the government will take a final call on the enhancement of the rates.”

The film fraternity and the CM’s meeting is likely to begin at either 11 am or 3 pm, and a list of those attending it will be released on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, sources said the committee has put forward several proposals, such as fixing the minimum and maximum prices at AC theatres or multiplexes at Rs 50 and Rs 150, respectively.

At the cinemas with air coolers, the minimum and maximum prices should be Rs 40 and Rs 120. Similarly, at non-AC cinemas, the prices should be between Rs 30 and Rs 70.