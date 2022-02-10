Hijab row: Bheem Sena holds protest in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A demonstration was staged on Wednesday at Ambedkar statue at LIC junction protesting against denial of permission for Muslim girls wearing Hijab in a college at Udupi in Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Bheem Sena founder Ravi Siddharth said sentiments and practices of all religions should be honoured. He advised the political parties not to hurt the sentiments of 30 crore muslims in the country by indulging in vote bank politic. Further, Ravi said the Indian constitution written guaranteed equal rights to people belonging to different religions.

He criticised the denial of permission to students wearing hijab. He said people with some vested interests were trying to create differences amongst people on the lines of religion. He said governments should concentrate on creating more employment opportunities, reducing poverty and creating basic infrastructure.

Convenor of Mahila Chetana, Padma said the Sangh parivar was creating unrest in Karnataka following a small controversy over hijab. She said the Constitution guaranteed freedom of religion and equal status for all.