STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hijab row: Bheem Sena holds protest in Visakhapatnam

Speaking on the occasion, Bheem Sena founder Ravi Siddharth said sentiments and practices of all religions should be honoured.

Published: 10th February 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab, Muslim women protest

For representational purpose. Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A demonstration was staged on Wednesday at Ambedkar statue at LIC junction protesting against denial of permission for Muslim girls wearing Hijab in a college at Udupi in Karnataka. 

Speaking on the occasion, Bheem Sena founder Ravi Siddharth said sentiments and practices of all religions should be honoured. He advised the political parties not to hurt the sentiments of 30 crore muslims in the country by indulging in vote bank politic. Further, Ravi said the Indian constitution written guaranteed equal rights to people belonging to different religions. 

He criticised the denial of permission to students wearing hijab. He said people with some vested interests were trying  to create differences amongst people on the lines of religion. He said governments should concentrate on creating more employment opportunities, reducing poverty and creating basic infrastructure.

Convenor of Mahila Chetana, Padma said the Sangh parivar was creating unrest in Karnataka following a small controversy over hijab. She said the Constitution guaranteed freedom of religion and equal status for all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Demonstration Hijab Muslim Girls
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp