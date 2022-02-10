Kurnool to get mini-Kondareddy Buruju at 20 lakh, part of city beautification project

K Madhu Sudhakar By

KURNOOL: The city is all set to get a mini-Kondareddy Buruju, which is an icon of Kurnool. The Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken up construction of the mini-Kondareddy Buruju, also known as fort, at the Camp Circle at a cost of `20 lakh.

As part of the city beautification project to attract tourists, the KMC has taken up modification of major junctions, which include 13 divisions that fall under the limits of Panyam Assembly constituency.

Speaking to TNIE, Kurnool mayor B Y Ramaiah said, “Our intention is to give a major facelift to the city with the ‘Clean-Green-Beauty’ concept.” A clock tower is also being constructed at Visweswaraiah Circle at an estimated cost of `1 crore. Development of medians, footpaths and traffic islands, wall paintings, playthings for children, illumination of major circles, scrap art and greenery are part of the beautification project.

The wall paintings will highlight the rich history and culture of Kurnool. “The KMC will promote awareness among denizens to keep the city clean and green. It will inculcate a sense of commitment among denizens that Kurnool is their city and they feel proud of being Kurnoolians,” the Mayor said.

On other development initiatives, Ramaiah said the KC Canal bunds, banks of Handri and Tungabhadra rivers will also be beautified and developed as holiday spots. “We are planning to raise horticulture plants in the vacant government land on the city outskirts to promote greenery.”