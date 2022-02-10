Owing to ample rainfall, groundwater levels improve in Guntur district, Andhra 

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Groundwater levels have risen in all four divisions of the district as it recorded higher than normal rainfall between June and December 2021.

In 2021, total rainwater was at 322.35 TMC, of which, 29 TMC was ground water. The present level of underground water is 3.37 metres in Tenali division, an increase of 0.26 metre compared to the previous year. In Guntur division, the lowest of 0.01 increase was recorded taking the total level to 2.99 metres.

An increase of 0.17 metres in groundwater was reported in Narasaraopet, taking the current level to 5.75 metres. Gurazala division recorded the highest increase of 2.15 metres as the groundwater levels increased to 9.71 metres from 7.75m in 2021.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has taken up the construction of community rainwater harvesting pits at 114 Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) villages in 57 mandals of the district in order to replenish the groundwater levels and prevent drought-like conditions. The community rainwater harvesting pits will also help prevent stagnation in low-lying areas.