STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Owing to ample rainfall, groundwater levels improve in Guntur district, Andhra 

Groundwater levels have risen in all four divisions of the district as it recorded higher than normal rainfall between June and December 2021. 

Published: 10th February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Groundwater

Image used for representation only

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Groundwater levels have risen in all four divisions of the district as it recorded higher than normal rainfall between June and December 2021. 

In 2021, total rainwater was at 322.35 TMC, of which, 29 TMC was ground water. The present level of underground water is 3.37 metres in Tenali division, an increase of 0.26 metre compared to the previous year. In Guntur division, the lowest of 0.01 increase was recorded taking the total level to 2.99 metres. 

An increase of 0.17 metres in groundwater was reported in Narasaraopet, taking the current level to 5.75 metres. Gurazala division recorded the highest increase of 2.15 metres as the groundwater levels increased to 9.71 metres from 7.75m in 2021. 

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has taken up the construction of community rainwater harvesting pits at 114 Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+)  villages in 57 mandals of the district in order to replenish the groundwater levels and prevent drought-like conditions. The community rainwater harvesting pits will also help prevent stagnation in low-lying areas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Groundwater Normal rainfall Open defecation free
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp