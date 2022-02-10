STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal hamlets in Visakhapatnam languish in darkness

The installation of solar panels had brought hope of regular power connectivity, but the expectations were short-lived, thanks to non-functioning inverters.

Tribals use charging lights at Burega habitation in Rompilli | Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Uniterrupted power supply still remains a dream for 17 tribal hamlets in Koyyuru, G Madugula and Anantagiri mandals, though solar panels were installed.

“People in these villages are hoping for power supply,” Rompalli ward member Appalaraju said. Kotaparthi Simhachalam of NR Puram panchayat said they have been purchasing charging lights for Rs 100 each for emergency.

According to Girijana Sangham, over 600 hamlets in 11 Agency mandals of Paderu division have been without power connection. After sustained struggle, more than 400 tribal habitations were provided electricity from grid, Sangham leader K Govinda Rao said.

Solar panels were installed in the remaining 250 villages, but most panels have become defunct as inverters were not functioning, he said.

The villagers alleged that the agency that had set up the panels neglected their maintenance. Many promises were made earlier to provide power to the Agency villages, but none materialised, the residents said.

