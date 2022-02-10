STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WhatsApp skills classes set to begin, initiative by Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation’s WhatsApp-NSDC Digital Skills Academy Programme is set to begin from Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation’s WhatsApp-NSDC Digital Skills Academy Programme is set to begin from Thursday.  The initiative, launched in association with WhatsApp India, National Skill Development Corporation and InfiSpark, aims to empower students in regards to employability skills, general data privacy, cybersecurity, financial literacy and nano entrepreneurship. It also aims to develop students’ communication, leadership, community building skills and public speaking skills, and challenge them to think on their feet. 

Who stands to benefit

  • Whether a beginner or an expert, they can leverage these courses to up-skill their knowledge base. 
  • Free of cost for students
  • Attend online classes from the comfort of home
  • After the completion of the course, students will be awarded a completion certificate from InfiSpark.
