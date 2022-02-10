STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women should utilise schemes made for their security: Women’s Commission Chairperson

19-yr-old ends life over sexual assault; Vasireddy assures justice to parents

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Wednesday said women and girls should be aware of various schemes being implemented by the State government for their security and utilise them. She added that they should think twice before considering ending their lives. 

She was speaking after visiting the family of a 19-year-old intermediate student who committed suicide at Sanampudi village in Savalyapuram mandal by consuming poison after being allegedly sexually assaulted by Nagendra Babu, a local resident. 

The accused reportedly harassed her to marry him. Upset over the matter, she consumed poison and died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a local hospital. 

The student’s parents filed a complaint after which police booked Nagendra Babu and two others under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide). 

Speaking on the occasion, Padma said women are free to make a decision regarding their marriage and life partner. Village elders should take responsibility if youngsters are on the wrong path and take possible action to prevent such incidents. 

The State Women’s Commission Chief also appealed to the women to approach local police or seek help from Anganwadis, Mahila Police, and volunteers, if they are abused or harassed. 

Vasireddy Padma assured the family that a thorough investigation will be done and asserted that the accused will be strictly punished.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

