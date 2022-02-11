STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid-19 infections drop to 40,883 as Andhra adds 6,576 recoveries; four more deaths 

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,345 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,345 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The latest bulletin said 6,576 infected persons got cured while four more succumbed in the State.The State has tested a total of 3.27 crore samples, including 26,000 afresh.East Godavari registered the highest single-day spike of 309 infections even as all other districts reported a daily growth of below 200 in their caseload. The lowest of 16 positives were reported in Vizianagaram.

With the fresh spike in cases, the overall infections in Guntur went past 2.02 lakh, while Kurnool and Nellore’s cumulative tally crossed 1.44 lakh and 1.64 lakh, respectively. The fresh recoveries took the overall to 22.54 lakh and brought down the caseload to less than 41,000. One each death was reported from Chittoor, Krishna, Kurnool and Nellore.

